Genghis Tron. Formed 2004. Disbanded 2010
Genghis Tron
2004
Genghis Tron Biography (Wikipedia)
Genghis Tron is a three-piece experimental metal band formed in Poughkeepsie, New York, USA, and currently based in Brooklyn, New York and San Francisco, California. The band signed to Relapse Records after releasing two recordings on Crucial Blast.
