Savages Biography (BBC)
Scan the best-selling singles of 2012 and the dominance of RnB and dance music is immediately obvious. But in terms of underground hype, few bands of the past 12 months have matched the fevered buzz that's followed London foursome Savages.
They only played their first gig in January 2012 - but almost immediately, critics were enraptured by Savages' studied post-punk squall. Their sound mightn't qualify as new in the 21st century, but it's a compelling, expertly controlled noise: faithful to their influences while offering something fresh, too.
Those who lived through the era of Siouxsie and the Banshees and Joy Division will certainly get a nostalgic kick out of Savages' tracks like Husbands, Flying to Berlin and I Am Here. And with spiky guitar motifs and passionate lyricism as relevant today as it was in the 70s, this quartet could make the charts a Happy House for artists of their ilk again.
Savages Biography (Wikipedia)
Savages are an English rock band formed in 2011 in London. Their debut album, Silence Yourself was released on 6 May 2013 via Matador Records. It reached number 19 in the UK Albums Chart in May 2013, and was critically acclaimed. It peaked at number 5 on the Irish and the UK Independent Albums Chart, and at number 13 on the US Billboard Independent Albums chart. The band's second album Adore Life, was released on 22 January 2016. Both albums were nominated for the Mercury Prize, in 2013 and 2016 respectively.
- Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043l8qq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043l8qq.jpg2016-08-04T10:00:00.000ZLauren introduces the shortlist and explains how the public can vote for this year's award.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043lc1k
Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016
- Savages - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zdhcj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zdhcj.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZBringing a whirl of noise and fuzz, post-punk foursome Savages liven up the Park Stage.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041470b
Savages - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Savages - City's Full (Later Archive 2012)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03syqx7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03syqx7.jpg2016-05-03T11:44:00.000ZSavages perform City's Full on Later... with Jools Holland in 2012.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03syr6l
Savages - City's Full (Later Archive 2012)
- Savages interviewed by Tom Ravenscroft at the 6 Music Festival in Bristolhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jw9c9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jw9c9.jpg2016-02-17T16:12:00.000ZSavages interviewed by Tom Ravenscroft at the 6 Music Festival in Bristolhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03jw9cm
Savages interviewed by Tom Ravenscroft at the 6 Music Festival in Bristol
- Savages chat to Nemonehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018wg76.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018wg76.jpg2013-06-09T12:00:00.000ZSavages were live with Nemone - hear the full interview and session track clips.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018wglf
Savages chat to Nemone
- Savages: Manifestos In Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0197fkb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0197fkb.jpg2013-05-19T08:40:00.000ZJehnny Beth, lead singer of Savages, discusses musical manifestos with Mary Anne Hobbs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0197fkd
Savages: Manifestos In Music
Savages Tracks
