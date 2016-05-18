Scan the best-selling singles of 2012 and the dominance of RnB and dance music is immediately obvious. But in terms of underground hype, few bands of the past 12 months have matched the fevered buzz that's followed London foursome Savages.

They only played their first gig in January 2012 - but almost immediately, critics were enraptured by Savages' studied post-punk squall. Their sound mightn't qualify as new in the 21st century, but it's a compelling, expertly controlled noise: faithful to their influences while offering something fresh, too.

Those who lived through the era of Siouxsie and the Banshees and Joy Division will certainly get a nostalgic kick out of Savages' tracks like Husbands, Flying to Berlin and I Am Here. And with spiky guitar motifs and passionate lyricism as relevant today as it was in the 70s, this quartet could make the charts a Happy House for artists of their ilk again.