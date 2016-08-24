HeinrichPolish bassist. Born 14 October 1980
Filip "Heinrich" Hałucha (born 14 October 1980) is a Polish metal musician. He is the current bassist for Vesania and Masachist, and is a former bassist for Decapitated, Rootwater, and UnSun.
