Inara GeorgeBorn 4 July 1974
Inara George
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/42d2d6bd-e942-4e75-a8ca-b54c61be90ba
Inara George Biography (Wikipedia)
Inara Maryland George (born July 4, 1974) is an American singer-songwriter and musician, one half of The Bird and the Bee, a member of the band Merrick, with Bryony Atkinson, and a member of the trio The Living Sisters, with Eleni Mandell and Becky Stark. Her 2006 solo album All Rise was a KCRW hit.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Inara George Tracks
Sort by
No One Knows (feat. Inara George)
Olivier Libaux
No One Knows (feat. Inara George)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No One Knows (feat. Inara George)
Last played on
Be Honest (feat. Inara George)
Jason Mraz
Be Honest (feat. Inara George)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmlp.jpglink
Be Honest (feat. Inara George)
Last played on
A Christmas Compromise
Inara George
A Christmas Compromise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Christmas Compromise
Last played on
Greedy
Inara George
Greedy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greedy
Last played on
Fools In Love
Inara George
Fools In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fools In Love
Last played on
Trouble
Inara George
Trouble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trouble
Last played on
Good To Me
Inara George
Good To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good To Me
Last played on
Oh My Love
Inara George
Oh My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh My Love
Last played on
Captured
Inara George
Captured
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Captured
Last played on
Inara George Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist