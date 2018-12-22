Geoffrey Webber
Geoffrey Webber Biography (Wikipedia)
Dr. Geoffrey Webber is an academic and Precentor (Director of Music) at Gonville and Caius College as well as being Director of Studies for Music, Cambridge.
He is widely respected as one of the greatest choral directors of his generation and has transformed the Choir of Gonville and Caius with his visionary talents and eclectic tastes.
Webber was organ scholar at New College, Oxford. He wrote his D.Phil thesis on the organ music of Dietrich Buxtehude.
L'adieu des Bergers (l'Enfance du Christ)
Hector Berlioz
Love bade me welcome
Judith Weir
There is no rose
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
Sanctus
Julian Anderson
Sunlight all golden
Charles Wood
I Saw Eternity
Julian Anderson
Toccata (1627) no. 4 for keyboard
Girolamo Frescobaldi
O thou sweetest source
Charles Wood
The Lord's Prayer (The Sealed Angel)
Rodion Shchedrin
Iste Confessor
Stevie Wishart
Anthem - Have Mercy, O Lord (KV Anh. 122)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Nunc Dimittis - Evening Service in F
Samuel Wesley
Magnificat - Evening Service in F
Samuel Wesley
Psalms 114 & 115
Joseph Haydn
Missa Lapidaverunt Stephanum (Agnus Dei)
Nicholas Ludford
In Exitu Israel
Samuel Wesley
A Hymn to the Virgin
Benjamin Britten
Illuminare, Jerusalem
Judith Weir
Iste confessor
Stevie Wishart
Vertue
Judith Weir
Come, o come, my life's delight
Rebecca Clarke
Chorus from Shelley's Hellas
Rebecca Clarke
Ave Maria
Rebecca Clarke
Philomela
Rebecca Clarke
Music, When Soft Voices Die
Rebecca Clarke
Beyond the Night Sky
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
Iste Confessor
Stevie Wishart
This is the day
Charles Wood
Carne solutus pater Columba (Antiphon with Psalm 100)
Anon. c.1340, Barnaby Brown, Choir of Gonville & Caius College, Cambridge & Geoffrey Webber
Sanctorum piisime Columba (Office of St Columba)
Anon. c.1340, Barnaby Brown, Choir of Gonville & Caius College, Cambridge & Geoffrey Webber
Os mutorum, lux cecorum (Office of St Columba)
Anon. c.1340, Barnaby Brown, Choir of Gonville & Caius College, Cambridge & Geoffrey Webber
Ascending into Heaven
Judith Weir
Lady Mass Cycle vi - Alleluia. Salve Virgo
Nicholas Ludford
Kyrie (from the Lady Mass Cycle, iii. Tuesday)
Nicholas Ludford
Psalm [Blessed is the Man] no. 1 for chorus
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
Nunc Dimittis
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
Gott ist mein Hirt
Franz Schubert
Lisa Lan
Trad.
Love bade me welcome
Judith Weir
Lavadeira
Geoffrey Webber
Sunlight all golden
Charles Woods
