Dr. Geoffrey Webber is an academic and Precentor (Director of Music) at Gonville and Caius College as well as being Director of Studies for Music, Cambridge.

He is widely respected as one of the greatest choral directors of his generation and has transformed the Choir of Gonville and Caius with his visionary talents and eclectic tastes.

Webber was organ scholar at New College, Oxford. He wrote his D.Phil thesis on the organ music of Dietrich Buxtehude.