Günter PichlerBorn 9 September 1940
Günter Pichler
1940-09-09
Günter Pichler Biography (Wikipedia)
Günter Pichler (born 9 September 1940) is an Austrian violinist, teacher and conductor. He was the 1st violin in the Alban Berg Quartett.
Günter Pichler Tracks
String Quartet in G major, D.887
Franz Schubert
String Quartet in G major, D.887
String Quartet in G major, D.887
Symphony No 2 Op 36 in D major
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 2 Op 36 in D major
Symphony No 2 Op 36 in D major
Overture to La Gazza ladra [The thieving magpie]
Gioachino Rossini
Overture to La Gazza ladra [The thieving magpie]
Overture to La Gazza ladra [The thieving magpie]
Orchestra
Overture to Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Gioachino Rossini
Overture to Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Overture to Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Orchestra
Piano Quintet in A major (D.667), "Trout"
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major (D.667), "Trout"
Piano Quintet in A major (D.667), "Trout"
Bassoon Concerto in E minor RV 484
Antonio Vivaldi
Bassoon Concerto in E minor RV 484
Bassoon Concerto in E minor RV 484
Performer
Orchestra
Cello concerto no. 2 in D major H.7b.2
Joseph Haydn
Cello concerto no. 2 in D major H.7b.2
Cello concerto no. 2 in D major H.7b.2
Performer
Orchestra
Symphony no. 38 in D major K.504 (Prague)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony no. 38 in D major K.504 (Prague)
Symphony no. 38 in D major K.504 (Prague)
Die Geschopfe des Prometheus (Op. 43)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Die Geschopfe des Prometheus (Op. 43)
Die Geschopfe des Prometheus (Op. 43)
Orchestra
Divertimento for Strings
Béla Bartók
Divertimento for Strings
Divertimento for Strings
Verklarte Nacht Op.4
Arnold Schoenberg
Verklarte Nacht Op.4
Verklarte Nacht Op.4
Symphony no. 41 in C major K.551 (Jupiter) (feat. Great Symphony Orchestra of the All-Union Radio & Günter Pichler)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony no. 41 in C major K.551 (Jupiter) (feat. Great Symphony Orchestra of the All-Union Radio & Günter Pichler)
Symphony no. 41 in C major K.551 (Jupiter) (feat. Great Symphony Orchestra of the All-Union Radio & Günter Pichler)
