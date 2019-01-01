Kevin HearnBorn 3 July 1969
Kevin Hearn Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Neil Hearn (born July 3, 1969) is a Canadian musician who is a member of Barenaked Ladies, and his own group, Kevin Hearn and Thin Buckle. He primarily plays keyboards and guitars. He is also a former member of Rheostatics.
