Foster & Allen
Foster & Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Foster and Allen are a musical duo from Ireland consisting of Mick Foster and Tony Allen. In their 40-year career, they have released over 30 albums, many of which entered the UK Albums Chart. Along with "A Bunch of Thyme" (entering the Irish chart in 1979 and becoming their first No. 1 single), "Maggie" became a No. 1 in New Zealand for four weeks, making the two songs their signature tunes. They started in the 1970s as a duo, but in 1982 they added a band to their show. They have achieved album and video sales in excess of 22 million worldwide.
Foster & Allen Performances & Interviews
Foster & Allen Live in Session
2014-12-21
The Irish duo perform two songs acoustically on the programme
Foster & Allen Live in Session
Foster & Allen perform live on Weekend Wogan
2013-11-10
Foster & Allen join Sir Terry live in the studio for a chat and a song or two
Foster & Allen perform live on Weekend Wogan
Foster & Allen Tracks
A Bunch of Thyme
Foster & Allen
A Bunch of Thyme
A Bunch of Thyme
I Will Love You All My Life
Foster & Allen
I Will Love You All My Life
I Will Love You All My Life
Fireside Dreaming
Foster & Allen
Fireside Dreaming
Fireside Dreaming
Your Wedding Day
Foster & Allen
Your Wedding Day
Your Wedding Day
After All These Years
Foster & Allen
After All These Years
After All These Years
Snowflake
Foster & Allen
Snowflake
Snowflake
An Old Christmas Card
Foster & Allen
An Old Christmas Card
An Old Christmas Card
Sweetest of All
Foster & Allen
Sweetest of All
Sweetest of All
The Old Threshing Machine
Foster & Allen
The Old Threshing Machine
The Old Threshing Machine
Christmas Polka
Foster & Allen
Christmas Polka
Christmas Polka
All Kinds Of Everything
Foster & Allen
All Kinds Of Everything
All Kinds Of Everything
Forty Shades Of Green
Foster & Allen
Forty Shades Of Green
Forty Shades Of Green
A Hug
Foster & Allen
A Hug
A Hug
My Happiness
Foster & Allen
My Happiness
My Happiness
I'll Take You home Again, Kathleen
Foster & Allen
I'll Take You home Again, Kathleen
I'll Take You home Again, Kathleen
Mrs Brown's Boys
Foster & Allen
Mrs Brown's Boys
Mrs Brown's Boys
Wabash Cannonball
Foster & Allen
Wabash Cannonball
Wabash Cannonball
Things
Foster & Allen
Things
Things
Burning Bridges
Foster & Allen
Burning Bridges
Burning Bridges
My Uncle Mike
Foster & Allen
My Uncle Mike
My Uncle Mike
Lord Of The Dance
Foster & Allen
Lord Of The Dance
Lord Of The Dance
Seven Old Ladies
Foster & Allen
Seven Old Ladies
Seven Old Ladies
The Last Waltz
Foster & Allen
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz
Out West Medley - Ghost Riders in The Sky / Theme From Bonanza
Foster & Allen
Out West Medley - Ghost Riders in The Sky / Theme From Bonanza
After The Ball
Foster & Allen
After The Ball
After The Ball
Hug
Foster & Allen
Hug
Hug
The Isle Of Innisfree
Foster & Allen
The Isle Of Innisfree
The Isle Of Innisfree
Do What you Do Well
Foster & Allen
Do What you Do Well
Do What you Do Well
Bunch Of Thyme
Foster & Allen
Bunch Of Thyme
Bunch Of Thyme
Turn Back The Years
Foster & Allen
Turn Back The Years
Turn Back The Years
Upcoming Events
4
Jan
2019
Foster And Allen
Stoke Park, London, UK
10
Jan
2019
Foster And Allen
Redcar Rugby Club, Middlesbrough, UK
25
Jan
2019
Foster And Allen
Prince Albert, Brighton, UK
19
Mar
2019
Foster And Allen
Perth Concert Hall, Dundee, UK
26
Mar
2019
Foster And Allen
O2 ABC Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
