KaiCanadian singer/songwriter. Born 17 March 1990
Kai
1990-03-17
Kai Biography (Wikipedia)
Alessia De Gasperis-Brigante (born 17 March 1990), known professionally as Kai, is a Canadian singer and songwriter from Toronto, Ontario. Kai is notable for collaborating with various prominent figures in the music industry, and appears on the hit "Never Be like You" by Australian producer Flume.
Kai Tracks
Never Be Like You (Disclosure Remix) (feat. Kai)
Flume
Never Be Like You
Flume
Mind (Happy Colors Remix) (feat. Kai)
Skrillex
Revolution (feat. Faustix, Imanos & Kai)
Diplo
Never Be Like You (Acapella) (feat. Kai)
Flume
Mind (Ekali & Gravez Remix) (feat. Kai)
Jack Ü
Mind (Malaa Remix) (feat. Kai)
Jack Ü
Mind (4B Remix) (feat. Kai)
Jack Ü
Mind (feat. Kai)
Jack Ü
Mind (feat. Kai)
Skrillex
Revolution (feat. Faustix & Kai)
Diplo
Mind (feat. Kai)
Jack Ü
Mind (Ekali & Gravez Remix)
Jack Ü
