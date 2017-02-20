Luxxury (birth name Blake Robin), formerly known as Baron von Luxxury, is an American producer, songwriter, DJ and artist. His first songs included "Drunk," which was used in commercials for Pontiac; "Sweet and Vicious," which was used on The Hills; and "I Know There's Something Going On," a cover of a song by Frida from ABBA. In addition to being the sole songwriter and producer for that band, he is a touring DJ as well as being an in-demand producer, remixer and songwriter formerly under contract with Razor and Tie Music Publishing for whom he has cowritten songs for artists including Vanessa Daou and Little Boots, as well as the song "If That's Love" (co-written with Jesse Owen Astin and Bonnie McKee), which was featured on the CSI: Miami episode, "Show Stopper". He was also a co-founder of the now defunct MP3 blog Disco Workout. Luxxury's 2012 full-length album "The Last Seduction" was released on Manimal Vinyl and featured songs about his friends Theresa Duncan and Jeremy Blake. The album received strong reviews and made it to several "best of 2012" lists, including that of Duran Duran's John Taylor.