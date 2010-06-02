Jorge MautnerBorn 17 January 1941
Jorge Mautner
1941-01-17
Jorge Mautner Biography (Wikipedia)
Henrique George Mautner (born January 17, 1941), better known by his stage name Jorge Mautner, is a Brazilian singer-songwriter, lyricist, violinist, actor, screenwriter, film director and poet, considered to be a pioneer of the MPB scene and of the Tropicalista movement.
