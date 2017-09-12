THUMPERSFormed 20 September 2012
THUMPERS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01tg6tb.jpg
2012-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/42c7c2f4-b7a1-4f9d-a99b-2fc81b63bf6e
THUMPERS Biography (Wikipedia)
Thumpers (often stylised as THUMPERS) were an indie pop duo based in London and formed in late 2011. Their first track, "Sound of Screams", appeared online in April 2012 and their debut, sold out show followed in September 2012 at the Sebright Arms in Hackney.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
THUMPERS Tracks
Sort by
99
THUMPERS
99
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tg6tb.jpglink
99
Last played on
Life All In
THUMPERS
Life All In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tg6tb.jpglink
Life All In
Last played on
Shot Through
THUMPERS
Shot Through
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tg6tb.jpglink
Shot Through
Last played on
Caramel
THUMPERS
Caramel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tg6tb.jpglink
Caramel
Last played on
Boundary Loves
THUMPERS
Boundary Loves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tg6tb.jpglink
Boundary Loves
Last played on
Unkinder (A Tougher Love)
THUMPERS
Unkinder (A Tougher Love)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fjy7f.jpglink
Unkinder (A Tougher Love)
Last played on
Gargantua
THUMPERS
Gargantua
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tg6tb.jpglink
Gargantua
Last played on
Devotee (feat. Jena Malone)
THUMPERS
Devotee (feat. Jena Malone)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tg6tb.jpglink
Devotee (feat. Jena Malone)
Last played on
Unkinder vs Promise
THUMPERS
Unkinder vs Promise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tg6tb.jpglink
Unkinder vs Promise
Last played on
Tame
THUMPERS
Tame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tg6tb.jpglink
Tame
Last played on
Unkinder
Thumpers
Unkinder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw44c.jpglink
Unkinder
Performer
Last played on
Unkinder (recorded live at SXSW)
THUMPERS
Unkinder (recorded live at SXSW)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tg6tb.jpglink
Unkinder (LIVE)
THUMPERS
Unkinder (LIVE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tg6tb.jpglink
Unkinder (LIVE)
Last played on
Sound of Screams (Live at SXSW 2014)
THUMPERS
Sound of Screams (Live at SXSW 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tg6tb.jpglink
Live from SXSW 2014
THUMPERS
Live from SXSW 2014
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tg6tb.jpglink
Live from SXSW 2014
Last played on
Galore
THUMPERS
Galore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0201t6k.jpglink
Galore
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Introducing at SXSW 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2pv4f/acts/aqwv4f
Latitude 30, Austin, Texas
2014-03-13T19:19:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01vgcgv.jpg
13
Mar
2014
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Introducing at SXSW 2014
21:00
Latitude 30, Austin, Texas
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4/acts/a4vbj5
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-23T19:19:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01fns6q.jpg
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
THUMPERS Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist