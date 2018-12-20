Bounty KillerBorn 12 June 1972
Bounty Killer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bv72q.jpg
1972-06-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/42c7542e-71d1-488a-ba2f-9a368c9147f2
Bounty Killer Biography (Wikipedia)
Rodney Basil Price (born 12 June 1972), known as Bounty Killer, is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall deejay. AllMusic describes him as having been "one of the most aggressive dancehall stars of the '90s, a street-tough rude boy with an unrepentant flair for gun talk". He is the founder of a dancehall collective known as The Alliance with deejay Mavado and Vybz Kartel
Bounty Killer Performances & Interviews
Bounty Killer interview from Rebel Salute
Bounty Killer chats with Robbo live from Rebel Salute.
Bounty Killer interview from Rebel Salute
Bounty Killer Tracks
Sort by
Nuh Weh Nuh Safe
Busy Signal
Nuh Weh Nuh Safe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5l8.jpglink
Nuh Weh Nuh Safe
Last played on
Khaki Suit
Damian Marley
Khaki Suit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zwmlx.jpglink
Khaki Suit
Last played on
Diwali Riddim Medley
T.O.K.
Diwali Riddim Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whk67.jpglink
Diwali Riddim Medley
Last played on
Hey Baby (feat. Bounty Killer)
No Doubt
Hey Baby (feat. Bounty Killer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2c.jpglink
Hey Baby (feat. Bounty Killer)
Last played on
Public Service Announcement (Big Tings 2004 Mix)
JAY-Z
Public Service Announcement (Big Tings 2004 Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xktp6.jpglink
Public Service Announcement (Big Tings 2004 Mix)
Last played on
Inna Foreign
Bounty Killer
Inna Foreign
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv72q.jpglink
Inna Foreign
Last played on
Benz And Bimma
Bounty Killer
Benz And Bimma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv72q.jpglink
Benz And Bimma
Last played on
Thankyou For The Blessing (feat. Bounty Killer)
Wayne Marshall
Thankyou For The Blessing (feat. Bounty Killer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv72q.jpglink
Thankyou For The Blessing (feat. Bounty Killer)
Performer
Last played on
Living Dangerously
Bounty Killer
Living Dangerously
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv72q.jpglink
Living Dangerously
Last played on
Fed Up
Bounty Killer
Fed Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv72q.jpglink
Fed Up
Last played on
Death In The Arena Riddim Long Or Tall
Bounty Killer
Death In The Arena Riddim Long Or Tall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv72q.jpglink
Death In The Arena Riddim Long Or Tall
Last played on
Cellular Phone
Bounty Killer
Cellular Phone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv72q.jpglink
Cellular Phone
Last played on
When Wi Party
Bounty Killer
When Wi Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv72q.jpglink
When Wi Party
Last played on
Down In The Ghetto
Bounty Killer
Down In The Ghetto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv72q.jpglink
Down In The Ghetto
Last played on
All A Dream
Bounty Killer
All A Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv72q.jpglink
All A Dream
Last played on
