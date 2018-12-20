Rodney Basil Price (born 12 June 1972), known as Bounty Killer, is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall deejay. AllMusic describes him as having been "one of the most aggressive dancehall stars of the '90s, a street-tough rude boy with an unrepentant flair for gun talk". He is the founder of a dancehall collective known as The Alliance with deejay Mavado and Vybz Kartel