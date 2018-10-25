Gert FröbeBorn 25 February 1913. Died 5 September 1988
Karl Gerhart "Gert" Fröbe (25 February 1913 – 5 September 1988) was a West German film and stage actor. He is best known in English-speaking countries for his work as Auric Goldfinger in the James Bond film Goldfinger, as Peachum in The Threepenny Opera, as Baron Bomburst in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, as Hotzenplotz in Der Räuber Hotzenplotz and "Colonel Manfred von Holstein" in Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines.
