Sea of Green were a Canadian rock band based in Toronto. The group combined elements of metal and psychedelia into their sound, which, because of obvious drug references in many of their lyrics, Sea of Green is often classified as stoner rock.
Sea of Green Tracks
Oily Joe/Goodbye Earth
Oily Joe/Goodbye Earth
Oxford Boots
Oxford Boots
Oxford Boots
