London Mozart Players
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tf9b2.jpg
1949
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/42c32206-6193-4201-8182-b321ce35cb4b
London Mozart Players Biography
The London Mozart Players (LMP) is a British chamber orchestra founded in 1949. The LMP is the longest-established chamber orchestra in the United Kingdom[citation needed] whose performances and recordings focus largely on the core repertoire from the classical era. Since 1989, the orchestra has been based at Fairfield Halls, Croydon, since 2016 LMP relocated its office to St John the Evangelist to become an orchestra embedded within the local community.
London Mozart Players Tracks
Symphony in A Minor (4th mvt)
Alice Mary Smith
Symphony in A Minor (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9b2.jpglink
Symphony in A Minor (4th mvt)
Last played on
Symphony in G, P16
Michael Haydn
Symphony in G, P16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br47d.jpglink
Symphony in G, P16
Last played on
Divertimento in D major, K 136 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertimento in D major, K 136 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Divertimento in D major, K 136 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
26 Variations on La folia
Antonio Salieri
26 Variations on La folia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
26 Variations on La folia
Last played on
Divertimento in F major, K 138
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertimento in F major, K 138
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Divertimento in F major, K 138
Last played on
Autumn - Concerto in F major, 1st mvt.
Antonio Vivaldi
Autumn - Concerto in F major, 1st mvt.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Autumn - Concerto in F major, 1st mvt.
Last played on
The Trumpet
Ivor Gurney
The Trumpet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
The Trumpet
Last played on
Symphony no. 35 in D K. 385 "Haffner"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony no. 35 in D K. 385 "Haffner"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony no. 35 in D K. 385 "Haffner"
Last played on
Flute Concerto, Op 39 (2nd mvt)
Lowell Liebermann
Flute Concerto, Op 39 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvx.jpglink
Flute Concerto, Op 39 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Symphony in D major "Veneziana"
Antonio Salieri
Symphony in D major "Veneziana"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
Symphony in D major "Veneziana"
Last played on
Symphony No 12 in D major (3rd mvt)
William Herschel
Symphony No 12 in D major (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbc0c.jpglink
Symphony No 12 in D major (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Nocturne, Op.60: viii) When most I wink
Benjamin Britten
Nocturne, Op.60: viii) When most I wink
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Nocturne, Op.60: viii) When most I wink
Last played on
An Airmail Letter From Mozart
Melvyn Tan
An Airmail Letter From Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k55xk.jpglink
An Airmail Letter From Mozart
Last played on
Divertimento in F major, K 138 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertimento in F major, K 138 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Divertimento in F major, K 138 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Cublai, great khan of the Tartars (Overture)
Antonio Salieri
Cublai, great khan of the Tartars (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
Cublai, great khan of the Tartars (Overture)
Last played on
Symphony in F major, P 32 (3rd mvt)
Michael Haydn
Symphony in F major, P 32 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br47d.jpglink
Symphony in F major, P 32 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Sappho von Mitilene Suite, Op 68 (Overture)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Sappho von Mitilene Suite, Op 68 (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxlp.jpglink
Sappho von Mitilene Suite, Op 68 (Overture)
Last played on
Falstaff (Overture)
Antonio Salieri
Falstaff (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
Falstaff (Overture)
Last played on
Andante
Alice Mary Smith
Andante
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9b2.jpglink
Andante
Last played on
La Locandiera (Overture)
Antonio Salieri
La Locandiera (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
La Locandiera (Overture)
Last played on
Overture in D major s148, arr. from "Overture" in the Singspiel "Die gute Nachricht"(Op.61)
London Mozart Players
Overture in D major s148, arr. from "Overture" in the Singspiel "Die gute Nachricht"(Op.61)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9b2.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.1 last movement
Felix Mendelssohn
Piano Concerto No.1 last movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.1 last movement
Last played on
Symphony in A minor (2nd mvt)
Alice Mary Smith
Symphony in A minor (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9b2.jpglink
Symphony in A minor (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Symphony in D major (1784)
Samuel Wesley
Symphony in D major (1784)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9b2.jpglink
Symphony in D major (1784)
Last played on
Mandolin Concerto in G major, Op 73 (3rd mvt)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Mandolin Concerto in G major, Op 73 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxlp.jpglink
Mandolin Concerto in G major, Op 73 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Overture in D major, S 148
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Overture in D major, S 148
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxlp.jpglink
Overture in D major, S 148
Last played on
Ruhe Sanft, mein Holdes Leben (Zaide)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ruhe Sanft, mein Holdes Leben (Zaide)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Ruhe Sanft, mein Holdes Leben (Zaide)
Last played on
Symphony No 13 in D major
William Herschel
Symphony No 13 in D major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbc0c.jpglink
Symphony No 13 in D major
Last played on
Mandolin Concerto, Op 73 (1st mvt)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Mandolin Concerto, Op 73 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxlp.jpglink
Mandolin Concerto, Op 73 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Ruhe Sanft, mein holdes leben
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ruhe Sanft, mein holdes leben
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Ruhe Sanft, mein holdes leben
Last played on
Symphony No.36 in C, K.425 "Linz" (1st movement)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No.36 in C, K.425 "Linz" (1st movement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony No.36 in C, K.425 "Linz" (1st movement)
Last played on
Symphony no. 13 in D
William Herschel
Symphony no. 13 in D
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbc0c.jpglink
Symphony no. 13 in D
Last played on
Symphony No 34 in C major, K 338 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 34 in C major, K 338 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony No 34 in C major, K 338 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Symphony in C minor (3rd mvt)
Alice Mary Smith
Symphony in C minor (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9b2.jpglink
Symphony in C minor (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Andante for clarinet and orchestra
Alice Mary Smith
Andante for clarinet and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9b2.jpglink
Andante for clarinet and orchestra
Last played on
Sinfonia in A major
Christian Cannabich
Sinfonia in A major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9b2.jpglink
Sinfonia in A major
Last played on
Schola Missa De Angelis - Gloria
Roxanna Panufnik
Schola Missa De Angelis - Gloria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl0tt.jpglink
Schola Missa De Angelis - Gloria
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Upcoming Events
23
Apr
2019
London Mozart Players
Turner Sims Concert Hall, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2006: Proms Saturday Matinee 01
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epzgwh
Cadogan Hall
2006-07-15T18:52:51
15
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Proms Saturday Matinee 01
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egqxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2001-07-31T18:52:51
31
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4nq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-12T18:52:51
12
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efc4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-02T18:52:51
2
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 27
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edrc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-11T18:52:51
11
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
