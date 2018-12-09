The London Mozart Players (LMP) is a British chamber orchestra founded in 1949. The LMP is the longest-established chamber orchestra in the United Kingdom[citation needed] whose performances and recordings focus largely on the core repertoire from the classical era. Since 1989, the orchestra has been based at Fairfield Halls, Croydon, since 2016 LMP relocated its office to St John the Evangelist to become an orchestra embedded within the local community.