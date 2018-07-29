Philip Edward FisherBritish classical pianist. Born 1979
Philip Edward Fisher
1979
Philip Edward Fisher Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Edward Fisher (born 1979, Birmingham, England) is a British classical pianist.
Philip Edward Fisher Tracks
Siciliene et allegro giocoso for bassoon and piano
Gabriel Grovlez
Siciliene et allegro giocoso for bassoon and piano
Siciliene et allegro giocoso for bassoon and piano
Last played on
Recit and Allegro
Noël Gallon
Recit and Allegro
Recit and Allegro
Last played on
Von fremden Ländern und Menschen (Kinderszenen, Op 15)
Robert Schumann
Von fremden Ländern und Menschen (Kinderszenen, Op 15)
Von fremden Ländern und Menschen (Kinderszenen, Op 15)
Last played on
Keyboard Suite in F minor, HWV 433 (Allemande)
George Frideric Handel
Keyboard Suite in F minor, HWV 433 (Allemande)
Keyboard Suite in F minor, HWV 433 (Allemande)
Last played on
Suite for Variety Orchestra: no.7; Waltz no 2
Dmitri Shostakovich
Suite for Variety Orchestra: no.7; Waltz no 2
Suite for Variety Orchestra: no.7; Waltz no 2
Last played on
Suite no. 8 in F minor HWV.433 for keyboard - 1720
George Frideric Handel
Suite no. 8 in F minor HWV.433 for keyboard - 1720
Suite no. 8 in F minor HWV.433 for keyboard - 1720
Last played on
Waltz No.2
Brodsky Quartet
Waltz No.2
Waltz No.2
Last played on
Curiose Geschichte op 15 no 2
Schumann arr Brodsky Quartet, Philip Edward Fisher & Brodsky Quartet
Curiose Geschichte op 15 no 2
Curiose Geschichte op 15 no 2
Composer
Last played on
Kinderszenen Op.15 for piano
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen Op.15 for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Kinderszenen Op.15 for piano
Performer
Last played on
