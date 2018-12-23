Harry James and His Orchestra
Harry James and His Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06d814f.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/42ba7d72-b77c-4989-9880-c893b89db4c6
Tracks
Sort by
You Made Me Love You
James V. Monaco/ Joseph McCarthy & Harry James and His Orchestra
You Made Me Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
You Made Me Love You
Composer
Last played on
Ive Never Heard That Song Before
Harry James
Ive Never Heard That Song Before
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yj.jpglink
Ive Never Heard That Song Before
Last played on
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Harry James and His Orchestra
I'm Beginning To See The Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Last played on
I've Heard That Song Before
Harry James and His Orchestra
I've Heard That Song Before
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
I've Heard That Song Before
Last played on
Carnival Of Venice
Harry James and His Orchestra
Carnival Of Venice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
Carnival Of Venice
Last played on
You Made Me Love You
Harry James and His Orchestra
You Made Me Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
You Made Me Love You
Last played on
Strictly Instrumental
Harry James and His Orchestra
Strictly Instrumental
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
Strictly Instrumental
Last played on
Strictly Instruments (Album Version)
Harry James and His Orchestra
Strictly Instruments (Album Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
It's Been A Long Long Time
Harry James and His Orchestra
It's Been A Long Long Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
It's Been A Long Long Time
Last played on
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Harry James and His Orchestra
I'm Beginning To See The Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Last played on
I Had The Craziest Dream
Harry James and His Orchestra
I Had The Craziest Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
I Had The Craziest Dream
Last played on
Blue Again
Harry James and His Orchestra
Blue Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
Blue Again
Last played on
Trumpet Blues And Cantabile
Harry James and His Orchestra
Trumpet Blues And Cantabile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
Trumpet Blues And Cantabile
Last played on
Somebody Loves Me
Harry James and His Orchestra
Somebody Loves Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
Somebody Loves Me
Last played on
You Made Me Love You
Harry James and His Orchestra
You Made Me Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
You Made Me Love You
Last played on
I've Heard That Song Before
Harry James and His Orchestra
I've Heard That Song Before
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
I've Heard That Song Before
Last played on
Sweet Georgia Brown
Harry James and His Orchestra
Sweet Georgia Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
Sweet Georgia Brown
Last played on
The Man With A Horn
Harry James and His Orchestra
The Man With A Horn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
The Man With A Horn
Last played on
Ciribiribin (They're So In Love) (feat. Frank Sinatra)
Harry James and His Orchestra
Ciribiribin (They're So In Love) (feat. Frank Sinatra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
Ciribiribin (They're So In Love) (feat. Frank Sinatra)
Last played on
All Or Nothing At All
Harry James and His Orchestra
All Or Nothing At All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
All Or Nothing At All
Last played on
Here Comes The Night (feat. Frank Sinatra)
Harry James and His Orchestra
Here Comes The Night (feat. Frank Sinatra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
Here Comes The Night (feat. Frank Sinatra)
Last played on
Shiny Stockings
Harry James and His Orchestra
Shiny Stockings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
Shiny Stockings
Last played on
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
Harry James and His Orchestra
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
Last played on
You Made Me Love You
Harry James
You Made Me Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Made Me Love You
Performer
Last played on
Someday my heart will awake (from King's Rhapsody)
Harry James and His Orchestra
Someday my heart will awake (from King's Rhapsody)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
Someday my heart will awake (from King's Rhapsody)
Performer
Last played on
Music Makers
Harry James and His Orchestra
Music Makers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d816d.jpglink
Music Makers
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist