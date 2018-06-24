Daron MalakianBorn 18 July 1975
Daron Malakian
1975-07-18
Daron Malakian Biography (Wikipedia)
Daron Vartan Malakian (born July 18, 1975) born in Canyon Country, California, is an Armenian-American musician, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer. He is best known as the guitarist, songwriter and second vocalist of the heavy metal band System of a Down and as the lead vocalist, lead guitarist and songwriter of the band Scars on Broadway. Daron Malakian is known for his distinctive playing and is ranked 40th in Loudwire's list of Top 50 Hard Rock + Metal Guitarists of All Time and number 11 in MusicRadar's poll, The 20 Greatest Metal Guitarists Ever. He is placed 30th in Guitar World's list of The 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Guitarists of All Time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daron Malakian Tracks
Lives
Daron Malakian
Lives
Lives
Last played on
Rebellion (feat. Daron Malakian)
Linkin Park
Rebellion (feat. Daron Malakian)
Rebellion (feat. Daron Malakian)
Last played on
Rebellion (feat. Daron Malakian)
Linkin Park
Rebellion (feat. Daron Malakian)
Rebellion (feat. Daron Malakian)
Last played on
