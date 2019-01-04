The JordanairesFormed 1948. Disbanded 2013
The Jordanaires
1948
The Jordanaires Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jordanaires were an American vocal quartet that formed as a gospel group in 1948. They are known for providing background vocals for Elvis Presley, in live appearances and recordings from 1956 to 1972. The group has also worked in the recording studio, on stage, and on television with many other country and rock and roll artists.
The Jordanaires Tracks
Viva Las Vegas
Elvis Presley
Viva Las Vegas
Viva Las Vegas
A Fool Such As I
Elvis Presley
A Fool Such As I
A Fool Such As I
Sugaree
The Jordanaires
Sugaree
Sugaree
(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear
Elvis Presley
(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear
(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear
King Creole
Elvis Presley
King Creole
King Creole
King Creole
Elvis Presley
King Creole
King Creole
Can't Help Falling In Love
Elvis Presley
Can't Help Falling In Love
Can't Help Falling In Love
Don't Be Cruel
The Jordanaires
Don't Be Cruel
Don't Be Cruel
Surrender
Elvis Presley
Surrender
Surrender
