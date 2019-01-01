Lietuvos nacionalinis simfoninis orkestrasFormed 1940
Lietuvos nacionalinis simfoninis orkestras
1940
The Lithuanian National Symphony Orchestra or LNSO (Lietuvos nacionalinis simfoninis orkestras, LNSO) is one of Lithuania's two national orchestras, and was founded in 1940. Melodiya records with Lithuanian conductors and Lithuanian music released during the Soviet era indicate on label and sleeve the LTSR Valstybinis filharmonijos simfoninis orkestras which seems to have been the official name of the orchestra in Soviet times.
The younger Lithuanian State Symphony Orchestra (LVSO) was founded in 1988.
Piano Concerto
Esa‐Pekka Salonen
Piano Concerto
Piano Concerto
Requiem
Česlovas Sasnauskas
Requiem
Requiem
Tasso: lamento e trionfo - symphonic poem after Byron (S.96)
Franz Liszt
Tasso: lamento e trionfo - symphonic poem after Byron (S.96)
Tasso: lamento e trionfo - symphonic poem after Byron (S.96)
Concerto for piano and orchestra No.2 in A major
Franz Liszt
Concerto for piano and orchestra No.2 in A major
Concerto for piano and orchestra No.2 in A major
Mazeppa - Symphonic Poem
Franz Liszt
Mazeppa - Symphonic Poem
Mazeppa - Symphonic Poem
De Profundis (cantata)
Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis
De Profundis (cantata)
De Profundis (cantata)
