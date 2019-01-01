The Lithuanian National Symphony Orchestra or LNSO (Lietuvos nacionalinis simfoninis orkestras, LNSO) is one of Lithuania's two national orchestras, and was founded in 1940. Melodiya records with Lithuanian conductors and Lithuanian music released during the Soviet era indicate on label and sleeve the LTSR Valstybinis filharmonijos simfoninis orkestras which seems to have been the official name of the orchestra in Soviet times.

The younger Lithuanian State Symphony Orchestra (LVSO) was founded in 1988.