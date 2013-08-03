Walter NiemannBorn 10 October 1876. Died 17 June 1953
Walter Niemann
1876-10-10
Walter Niemann Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Rudolph Niemann (10 October 1876 – 17 June 1953) was a German composer, arranger, and music critic.
Tanz der Geisha from Japan, Op.89
