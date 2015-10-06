Gordon Stout (born 1952) is an American percussionist, composer, and educator specializing in the marimba.

He studied composition with Joseph Schwantner, Samuel Adler, and Warren Benson, and percussion with James Salmon and John Beck. Many of his compositions for marimba (i.e., Two Mexican Dances for Marimba) have become standard repertoire for marimba players worldwide.

As a marimba player, he has presented solo performances throughout the United States and Canada, as well as in Europe, Japan, Taiwan, and Mexico. In the summer of 1998 he was a featured marimba performer at the World Marimba Festival in Osaka, Japan.

Stout serves as professor of percussion at the School of Music of Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York.