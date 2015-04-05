David Wax Museum is a folk and roots rock band blending traditional Mexican Son music with Americana in what they call "Mexo-Americana." David Wax and Suz Slezak are its core members, while Jordan Wax (David's cousin), Ben Kogan, Chris Dammann, Danilo Henriquez, Charles Rivera, Philip Mayer, Mike Roberts, Greg Glassman, Alec Spiegelman, and Jiro Kokubu have played supporting roles. To date, all of the band's albums have been self-released, supported by grassroots efforts and an active touring schedule.