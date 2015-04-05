The David Wax MuseumFusion of traditional Mexican and American folk music
The David Wax Museum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/42b38ec4-8ecb-4241-9320-30d5dd9f6556
The David Wax Museum Biography (Wikipedia)
David Wax Museum is a folk and roots rock band blending traditional Mexican Son music with Americana in what they call "Mexo-Americana." David Wax and Suz Slezak are its core members, while Jordan Wax (David's cousin), Ben Kogan, Chris Dammann, Danilo Henriquez, Charles Rivera, Philip Mayer, Mike Roberts, Greg Glassman, Alec Spiegelman, and Jiro Kokubu have played supporting roles. To date, all of the band's albums have been self-released, supported by grassroots efforts and an active touring schedule.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The David Wax Museum Tracks
Sort by
Si Te Vas
The David Wax Museum
Si Te Vas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Si Te Vas
Last played on
All Sense Of Time
The David Wax Museum
All Sense Of Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Sense Of Time
Last played on
Refuge
The David Wax Museum
Refuge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Refuge
Last played on
The Rumours Are True
The David Wax Museum
The Rumours Are True
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Rumours Are True
Last played on
Will you be Sleeping?
The David Wax Museum
Will you be Sleeping?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Will you be Sleeping?
Last played on
Harder Before It Gets Easier
The David Wax Museum
Harder Before It Gets Easier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harder Before It Gets Easier
Last played on
Yes, Maria, Yes
The David Wax Museum
Yes, Maria, Yes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yes, Maria, Yes
Last played on
Unfruitful
The David Wax Museum
Unfruitful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unfruitful
Last played on
Born With A Broken Heart
The David Wax Museum
Born With A Broken Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born With A Broken Heart
Last played on
The David Wax Museum Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist