The Trews are a Canadian hard rock band from Antigonish, Nova Scotia, consisting of vocalist Colin MacDonald, guitarist John-Angus MacDonald, bassist Jack Syperek, and drummer Chris Gormley. The band is currently based in Hamilton, Ontario.
Man of Two Minds
I Feel The Rain
Highway of Heroes
Yearning
Can't Stop Laughing
You Gotta Let Me In
Misery Loves Company
