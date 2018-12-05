Sheb WooleyBorn 10 April 1921. Died 16 September 2003
Sheb Wooley
1921-04-10
Sheb Wooley Biography (Wikipedia)
Shelby Fredrick "Sheb" Wooley (April 10, 1921 – September 16, 2003) was a character actor and singer, best known for his 1958 novelty song "The Purple People Eater." He played Ben Miller, brother of Frank Miller, in the film High Noon; played Travis Cobb in The Outlaw Josey Wales; and also had a co-starring role as scout Pete Nolan in the television series Rawhide. Additionally, Wooley recorded a series of novelty songs under the name Ben Colder, notably a #6 country hit "Almost Persuaded No. 2".
Wooley is also credited as the voice actor who produced the Wilhelm scream sound effect.
Sheb Wooley Tracks
That's My Pa
Sheb Wooley
That's My Pa
That's My Pa
Purple People Eater
Sheb Wooley
Purple People Eater
Purple People Eater
My Pa
Sheb Wooley
My Pa
My Pa
Blue Guitar
Sheb Wooley
Blue Guitar
Blue Guitar
SANTA AND THE PURPLE PEOPLE EATER
Sheb Wooley
SANTA AND THE PURPLE PEOPLE EATER
Bars Across the Window
Sheb Wooley
Bars Across the Window
Bars Across the Window
Papa's Old Fiddle
Sheb Wooley
Papa's Old Fiddle
Papa's Old Fiddle
