Shelby Fredrick "Sheb" Wooley (April 10, 1921 – September 16, 2003) was a character actor and singer, best known for his 1958 novelty song "The Purple People Eater." He played Ben Miller, brother of Frank Miller, in the film High Noon; played Travis Cobb in The Outlaw Josey Wales; and also had a co-starring role as scout Pete Nolan in the television series Rawhide. Additionally, Wooley recorded a series of novelty songs under the name Ben Colder, notably a #6 country hit "Almost Persuaded No. 2".

Wooley is also credited as the voice actor who produced the Wilhelm scream sound effect.