Alice Tegnér
Born 12 March 1864. Died 26 May 1943
Alice Charlotta Tegnér (12 March 1864 – 26 May 1943) was a Swedish music teacher, poet and composer. She was recognised as a foremost composer of Swedish children's songs during the late 19th century and the first half of the 20th century.
Etude romantique for piano
A Hymn to the Star
Betlehems Stjarna
