Loyset CompèreBorn 1445. Died 6 August 1518
Loyset Compère
1445
Loyset Compère Biography (Wikipedia)
Loyset Compère (c. 1445 – 16 August 1518) was a Franco-Flemish composer of the Renaissance. Of the same generation as Josquin des Prez, he was one of the most significant composers of motets and chansons of that era, and one of the first musicians to bring the light Italianate Renaissance style to France.
Loyset Compère Tracks
Le grant desir
Le grant desir
Nous sommes de l'ordre de Saint Babouyn
Nous sommes de l'ordre de Saint Babouyn
Magnificat primi toni
Magnificat primi toni
Une plaisante fillette ung matin se leva
Une plaisante fillette ung matin se leva
Tant Ay D'Ennuy/O Vos Omnes [o Devotz Cueurs/O Vos Omnes] For 3 Voices
Tant Ay D'Ennuy/O Vos Omnes [o Devotz Cueurs/O Vos Omnes] For 3 Voices
Le Grant Desir D'Aymer
Le Grant Desir D'Aymer
Ensemble
Omnium bonorum plena
Omnium bonorum plena
Scaramella
Scaramella
Asperges me, Domine
Asperges me, Domine
Loyset Compère Links
