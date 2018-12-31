B.J. ThomasBorn 7 August 1942
B.J. Thomas
1942-08-07
B.J. Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Joe "B.J." Thomas (born August 7, 1942) is an American popular singer. He is particularly known for his hit songs of the 1960s and 1970s, which appeared on the pop, country, and Christian music charts. His best-known recordings are the Burt Bacharach and Hal David song "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" and the original version of the Mark James song "Hooked on a Feeling".
B.J. Thomas Tracks
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head
Raindrops Keep Fallin'
(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song
Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head
