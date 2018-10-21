Glassjaw is an American rock band from Hempstead, New York. The band is fronted by vocalist Daryl Palumbo and guitarist Justin Beck, and was a major part of the Long Island music scene in the early 2000s. The band has been influential in the progression of the underground music scene in the eastern United States and United Kingdom and on the post-hardcore genre, and are known for their intense live shows and frequent line-up changes.