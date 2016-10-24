The Bouncing SoulsFormed 1988
The Bouncing Souls
1988
The Bouncing Souls Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bouncing Souls are an American punk rock band from New Brunswick, New Jersey, formed in 1989. By the time of their acknowledgment by the national punk rock scene, they had reignited a "pogo" element to New Jersey punk rock by playing fast light-hearted songs, a model followed by various other local bands.
The Bouncing Souls Tracks
Hopeless Romantic
Hopeless Romantic
The BMX Song
The BMX Song
Lean On Sheena
Lean On Sheena
Manthem
Manthem
Mike Davies Theme
Mike Davies Theme
True Believer
True Believer
Don't You Forget About Me (Simples Minds Cover)
Comet (Recorded at BBC Maida Vale)
Fast Times
Fast Times
Punks In Vegas (Radio 1 Punk Show Maida Vale Session)
In Sleep (Radio 1 Punk Show Maida Vale Session)
Comet (BBC Radio 1 Punk Show Session)
We're Coming Back
We're Coming Back
Static
Static
Hybrid Moment
Hybrid Moment
Coin Toss Girl
Coin Toss Girl
We Love Fun
We Love Fun
The Screamer (bed)
The Screamer (bed)
Ship In A Bottle (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Coin Toss Girls (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Hybrid Momens (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Static (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Lamar Vanoy
Lamar Vanoy
The Screamer
The Screamer
True Believers
True Believers
