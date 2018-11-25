François JeanneauBorn 15 June 1935
François Jeanneau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-06-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/429c8685-f4bc-4b0a-9d7f-3500b2218565
François Jeanneau Biography (Wikipedia)
François Jeanneau (born June 15, 1935, Paris) is a French jazz saxophonist, flautist, and composer.
Jeanneau studied flute under René Leroy at the Paris Conservatory, but was an autodidact on saxophone. He began playing professionally in 1960 at the Club Saint Germain, then worked in the big band of Jef Gilson and in a sextet with François Tusques. In the late 1960s and early 1970s he was a member of the band Triangle (fr). He won the Prix Django Reinhardt in 1980 and was the first leader of the Orchestre National de Jazz in 1986.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
François Jeanneau Tracks
Sort by
Maple Leaf Rag
Scott Joplin
Maple Leaf Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnz.jpglink
Maple Leaf Rag
Last played on
Magnetic Rag
Scott Joplin
Magnetic Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnz.jpglink
Magnetic Rag
Last played on
Honky-Tonk arr Jeanneau
Billy Mayerl
Honky-Tonk arr Jeanneau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtn9h.jpglink
Honky-Tonk arr Jeanneau
Last played on
Maple Leaf Rag arr Jeanneau
Scott Joplin
Maple Leaf Rag arr Jeanneau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnz.jpglink
Maple Leaf Rag arr Jeanneau
Last played on
François Jeanneau Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist