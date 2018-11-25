François Jeanneau (born June 15, 1935, Paris) is a French jazz saxophonist, flautist, and composer.

Jeanneau studied flute under René Leroy at the Paris Conservatory, but was an autodidact on saxophone. He began playing professionally in 1960 at the Club Saint Germain, then worked in the big band of Jef Gilson and in a sextet with François Tusques. In the late 1960s and early 1970s he was a member of the band Triangle (fr). He won the Prix Django Reinhardt in 1980 and was the first leader of the Orchestre National de Jazz in 1986.