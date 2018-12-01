Richard Hell & The VoidoidsFormed 1976. Disbanded 1983
Richard Hell & The Voidoids
1976
Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Hell and the Voidoids were an American punk rock band, formed in New York City in 1976 and fronted by Richard Hell, a former member of the Neon Boys, Television and the Heartbreakers.
Tracks
Blank Generation
Richard Hell & The Voidoids
Blank Generation
Blank Generation
Love Comes in Spurts
Richard Hell & The Voidoids
Love Comes in Spurts
Love Comes in Spurts
Lowest Common Dominator
Richard Hell & The Voidoids
Lowest Common Dominator
Lowest Common Dominator
Time
Richard Hell & The Voidoids
Time
Time
Down At The Rock and Roll Club
Richard Hell & The Voidoids
Down At The Rock and Roll Club
Down At The Rock and Roll Club
Liars Beware
Richard Hell & The Voidoids
Liars Beware
Liars Beware
The Kid With The Replaceable Head
Richard Hell & The Voidoids
The Kid With The Replaceable Head
Blank Generation
Richard Hell
Blank Generation
Blank Generation
The Plan
Richard Hell & The Voidoids
The Plan
The Plan
BLANK GENERATION
HELL, N/A & Richard Hell & The Voidoids
BLANK GENERATION
BLANK GENERATION
You Gotta Lose
Richard Hell & The Voidoids
You Gotta Lose
You Gotta Lose
(I Belong To The) Blank Generation
Richard Hell & The Voidoids
(I Belong To The) Blank Generation
Hey Sweetheart
Richard Hell & The Voidoids
Hey Sweetheart
Hey Sweetheart
