Brooke Dyan Candy (born July 20, 1989) is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, director and fashion stylist.

Raised in the suburbs of Los Angeles, Candy worked as a stripper in early adulthood. She rose to prominence after starring in Grimes' video for "Genesis" (2012), which gained viral success. Following its success, Candy's status in the underground scene rose as she began to release her own material: "Das Me" (2012), "Everybody Does" (2013), and "I Wanna Fuck Right Now" (2013). In early 2014, she signed with RCA and released her debut major label single "Opulence" with an accompanying EP of the same name on May 6, 2014. Later, she joined Columbia's UK roster. Both are divisions of Sony Music.

Candy's debut album, Daddy Issues, was originally intended for a 2015 release but saw a series of delays. Following a slew of singles, including "Living Out Loud" (2017), which peaked at #4 on Billboard's Hot Dance chart, Candy left the labels. Throughout 2017 and 2018, Candy toured alongside Charli XCX and Lizzo, also heading her own "Tie Me Up Tour". Candy is currently working in her first full length album.