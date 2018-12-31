Jenő JandóBorn 1 February 1952
Jenő Jandó
1952-02-01
Jenő Jandó Biography (Wikipedia)
Jenő Jandó (born 1 February 1952) is a Hungarian pianist and Professor of the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest, Hungary.
Jenő Jandó Tracks
Transcendental study No 11 in D flat major
Franz Liszt
Franz Liszt
Transcendental study No 11 in D flat major
Fantasia in C Major, Op. 58, Hob. XVII:4
Joseph Haydn
Joseph Haydn
Fantasia in C Major, Op. 58, Hob. XVII:4
Prelude in F minor WoO55
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven
Prelude in F minor WoO55
Piano Concerto no 2 in A major
Franz Liszt
Franz Liszt
Piano Concerto no 2 in A major
Csardas macabre
Franz Liszt
Franz Liszt
Csardas macabre
Trout Quintet - Piano Quintet In A Major - Andantino
Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert
Trout Quintet - Piano Quintet In A Major - Andantino
Sonata in D Major, K 284: Rondeau En Polonaise - Andante Amoroso
Jenő Jandó
Jenő Jandó
6 Ecossaises Woo 83 For Piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven
6 Ecossaises Woo 83 For Piano
Nocturne (FWV. 85) (O fraiche Nuit) for voice and piano [1884]
César Franck
César Franck
Nocturne (FWV. 85) (O fraiche Nuit) for voice and piano [1884]
Hungarian Rhapsody No.1 for piano (S.244 No.1) in Emajor
Franz Liszt
Franz Liszt
Hungarian Rhapsody No.1 for piano (S.244 No.1) in Emajor
Capriccio in G major for keyboard, H.17.1
Joseph Haydn
Joseph Haydn
Capriccio in G major for keyboard, H.17.1
Prelude and Fugue in E flat minor (from Book I of the Well-Tempered Clavier)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and Fugue in E flat minor (from Book I of the Well-Tempered Clavier)
Variations in G major on 'Gott erhalte Franz den Kaiser'
Joseph Haydn
Joseph Haydn
Variations in G major on 'Gott erhalte Franz den Kaiser'
8 Danses exotiques vers. for 2 pianos
Jean Françaix
Jean Françaix
8 Danses exotiques vers. for 2 pianos
Performer
Dragon's Dance from Mikrokosmos - no 72
Béla Bartók
Béla Bartók
Dragon's Dance from Mikrokosmos - no 72
Impromptu in G Flat Major
Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert
Impromptu in G Flat Major
Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 for piano (S.244 No.2) in C sharp minor
Franz Liszt
Franz Liszt
Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 for piano (S.244 No.2) in C sharp minor
Album Leaf in A flat major
Franz Liszt
Franz Liszt
Album Leaf in A flat major
The Seven Last Words of Our Saviour on the Cross - Sonata 3
Joseph Haydn
Joseph Haydn
The Seven Last Words of Our Saviour on the Cross - Sonata 3
Piano Concerto No.23 in A major, K.488 (2nd mvt: Adagio)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No.23 in A major, K.488 (2nd mvt: Adagio)
Aria (Goldberg Variations) BWV 988
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Aria (Goldberg Variations) BWV 988
Scherzo and March, S.177
Franz Liszt
Franz Liszt
Scherzo and March, S.177
Allegro molto from Three Rondos on Folk Tunes Sz84
Béla Bartók
Béla Bartók
Allegro molto from Three Rondos on Folk Tunes Sz84
Variations in C minor, H XVII 5
Joseph Haydn
Joseph Haydn
Variations in C minor, H XVII 5
Rondo capriccio in G major, Op 129, 'Rage over a Lost Penny'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven
Rondo capriccio in G major, Op 129, 'Rage over a Lost Penny'
Y Gwanwyn
Jenő Jandó
Jenő Jandó
Y Gwanwyn
Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto Number 1
Jenő Jandó
Jenő Jandó
Hungarian Rhapsody No 6
Jenő Jandó
Jenő Jandó
Hungarian Rhapsody No 6
