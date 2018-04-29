Giovanni Battista GuariniBorn 30 November 1538. Died 7 October 1612
Giovanni Battista Guarini
1538-12-10
Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni Battista Guarini (10 December 1538 – 7 October 1612) was an Italian poet, dramatist, and diplomat.
Al partir del mio sole (At the departure of my beloved)
Sigismondo d'India
Al partir del mio sole (At the departure of my beloved)
Al partir del mio sole (At the departure of my beloved)
Ensemble
Last played on
2 madrigals: O come sie gentile, caro augellino; Tirsi e Clori
Claudio Monteverdi
2 madrigals: O come sie gentile, caro augellino; Tirsi e Clori
2 madrigals: O come sie gentile, caro augellino; Tirsi e Clori
Last played on
Cor mio, deh non languire [Dear heart, I prithee do not waste away]
Alessandro Savioli, Giovanni Battista Guarini, The Consort of Musicke & Anthony Rooley
Cor mio, deh non languire [Dear heart, I prithee do not waste away]
Cor mio, deh non languire [Dear heart, I prithee do not waste away]
Composer
Last played on
Cor mio, deh non languire
Giovanni Priuli
Cor mio, deh non languire
Cor mio, deh non languire
Last played on
Cor mio, deh non languire [Dear heart, I prithee do not waste away]
Alessandro Scarlatti
Cor mio, deh non languire [Dear heart, I prithee do not waste away]
Cor mio, deh non languire [Dear heart, I prithee do not waste away]
Last played on
