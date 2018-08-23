Markus StockhausenBorn 2 May 1957
Markus Stockhausen
1957-05-02
Markus Stockhausen Biography
Markus Stockhausen (born May 2, 1957) is a German trumpeter and composer. His recordings and performances have typically alternated between jazz and chamber or opera music, the latter often in collaboration with his father, composer Karlheinz Stockhausen.
Markus Stockhausen Tracks
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Undercover
Markus Stockhausen
Undercover
Undercover
Trumpet Concerto in E flat, Hob VIIe
Joseph Haydn
Trumpet Concerto in E flat, Hob VIIe
Trumpet Concerto in E flat, Hob VIIe
Vibra-Elufa
Markus Stockhausen
Vibra-Elufa
Vibra-Elufa
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Markus Stockhausen
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Miniatur
Markus Stockhausen
Miniatur
Miniatur
