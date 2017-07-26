Gabrielle DrakeBorn 30 March 1944
Gabrielle Drake
1944-03-30
Gabrielle Drake Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabrielle Drake (born 30 March 1944) is a British actress. She became well known in the 1970s for her appearance in television series, most notably The Brothers and UFO. In the early 1970s she appeared in several erotic roles on screen. She later took parts in soap operas Crossroads and Coronation Street. She has also had a long career on stage.
Her brother was the musician Nick Drake, whose work she has consistently helped to promote since his death in 1974.
Gabrielle Drake Tracks
What Can a Song Do To You? (feat. Gabrielle Drake)
The Unthanks
What Can a Song Do To You? (feat. Gabrielle Drake)
What Can a Song Do To You? (feat. Gabrielle Drake)
All My Trials
Nick Drake
All My Trials
All My Trials
