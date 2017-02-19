AMGBorn 29 September 1970
AMG
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970-09-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/428e927a-e69e-43c4-acaf-c69b632a01da
AMG Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Lewis (born September 29, 1970, in New York, New York), better known by his stage name AMG, is a rapper from Cleveland, Ohio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
AMG Tracks
Sort by
Mr. PostMan (AMG Remix)
Abe
Mr. PostMan (AMG Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr. PostMan (AMG Remix)
Last played on
AMG Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist