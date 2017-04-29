Gus KahnBorn 6 November 1886. Died 8 October 1941
Gus Kahn Biography (Wikipedia)
Gustav Gerson Kahn (November 6, 1886 – October 8, 1941) was an American lyricist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gus Kahn Tracks
Makin' Whoopee
'All God's Children Got Rhythm' from the film A Day at the Races (1937)
Walter Jurmann
I'll See You In My Dreams
Django Reinhardt
Nobody's sweetheart
I Never Knew
Lester Young
THE FABULOUS BAKER BOYS (1989): Making Whoopee
Walter Donaldson
