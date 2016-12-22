The Symphoniker Hamburg (Hamburg Symphony Orchestra) is a German orchestra based in Hamburg, Germany. Founded in 1957, it is one of the city's three largest orchestras. The Hamburg Symphony Orchestra is the orchestra in residence in the Laeiszhalle, the Hamburg Music Hall. In addition to symphony concerts, the Hamburg Symphony regularly performs as accompanying ensembles for operas and ballets at the Hamburg State Opera House. The orchestra also offers subscription series of children's concerts, and annual open-air concerts held in the central courtyard of Hamburg’s town hall.

The Hamburg Symphony Orchestra gave its first concert on 16 October 1957 under the direction of its first chief conductor, Robert Heger. Heger served in the post until 1961. His successors included Heribert Beissel, who has held the longest tenure as chief conductor to date from 1972-1986, Carlos Kalmar (1987-1991), Miguel Gómez-Martinez (1992-1999), and Yoav Talmi (2000-2004). Principal guest conductors have included István Kertész. Andrey Boreyko was principal conductor from 2004 until his sudden resignation in the autumn of 2007.