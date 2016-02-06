The HeadsUK stoner rock band. Formed 1990
The Heads
1990
The Heads Biography (Wikipedia)
The Heads are an English psychedelic rock band formed in Bristol, England in 1990. They have released around 20 full-length albums (including live albums, patchworks, and collaborations), numerous EPs and singles. They recorded 3 Peel Sessions between 1995 and 1999.
Barcoded
Pedestrian Crossing
Quad
Coogan's Bluff
Taken Too Much
