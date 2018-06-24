Chris CoeUK folk singer/songwriter
Chris Coe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4286c2bf-9d04-4ae4-9506-a823a59417d3
Chris Coe Tracks
Sort by
The Lament of the Farmers Young Wife
Chris Coe
The Lament of the Farmers Young Wife
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Factory Lad
Pete Coe
Factory Lad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Factory Lad
Last played on
Hindhorn
Chris Coe
Hindhorn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hindhorn
Last played on
Chris Coe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist