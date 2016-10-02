The MuseumFormed 2006
The Museum
2006
The Museum Biography (Wikipedia)
The Museum is a Contemporary Christian music band from Georgia led by singer-songwriter, Ben Richter. Their debut national album Let Love Win, on BEC Recordings, was released July 27, 2010.
The Museum Tracks
My Help Comes From The Lord.
My Help Comes From The Lord.
