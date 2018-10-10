Lester SterlingBorn 31 January 1936
Lester Sterling
Lester Sterling Biography (Wikipedia)
Lester Sterling OD (born 31 January 1936), also known as Lester "Ska" Sterling or Mr. Versatile, is a Jamaican trumpet and saxophone player.
Lester Sterling Tracks
Super Special
Zigaloo
Wiser Than Solomon
Afrikaan Beat
Inez
Afrikaan Beat
Whiter Shade Of Pale (feat. Lyn Tait & The Jets)
Check Point Charlie (feat. Lyn Tait & The Jets)
Lester's Skank
Reggae In The Wind
Can't Sit Down
Forest Gate Rock
So Long
