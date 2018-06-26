Christopher Chaplin
Christopher Chaplin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/42855b04-b70b-4112-85cd-1833f0e7b758
Christopher Chaplin Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher James Chaplin (born 6 July 1962) is a Swiss-born English composer and actor. He is the youngest son of film comedian Charlie Chaplin and his fourth wife, Oona O'Neill.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christopher Chaplin Tracks
Sort by
Of This New World
Christopher Chaplin
Of This New World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Of This New World
Last played on
Back to artist