Boaz DanielBaritone
Boaz Daniel
La Boheme - Act 2 (conclusion)
Giacomo Puccini
Three Sisters - Sequences II & III
Peter Eotvos, Aida Garifullina, Margarita Gritskova, Ilseyar Khayrullova, Eric Jurenas, Boaz Daniel, Clemens Unterreiner, Gabriel Bermudez, Dan Paul Dumitrescu, norbert Ernst, Viktor Shevchenko, Marcus Pelz, Jayson Bridges, Jinxu Xiahou, Orchester der Wiener Staatsoper & Jonathan Stockhammer
Three Sisters - Prologue & Sequence I
Peter Eotvos, Aida Garifullina, Margarita Gritskova, Ilseyar Khayrullova, Eric Jurenas, Boaz Daniel, Clemens Unterreiner, Gabriel Bermudez, Dan Paul Dumitrescu, norbert Ernst, Viktor Shevchenko, Marcus Pelz, Jayson Bridges, Jinxu Xiahou, Orchester der Wiener Staatsoper & Jonathan Stockhammer
Tristan und Isolde - opera in 3 acts
John Treleaven, Apollo Voices, BBC S O., Richard Wagner, Donald Runnicles, Boaz Daniel, Christine Brewer & Dagmar Pecková
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 19: Wagner – Tristan and Isolde
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-27T18:33:45
27
Jul
2013
