Jared Evan (born September 21, 1989) is an American singer-songwriter, record producer and rapper. He was born in Great Neck, New York. He was signed to Zone 4 under Interscope Records. The song "Frozen" which Jared wrote and produced, appeared on the LeBron James documentary soundtrack entitled Music Inspired by More Than a Game. In 2013 his album Boom Bap & Blues with Statik Selektah peaked at No. 8 on the iTunes Soul charts independently.
