Ward 21 are a group of dancehall musicians and producers from Kingston, Jamaica, named after the psychiatric ward at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston. Comprising Ward 21 are renowned producers and have created hit dancehall riddims like "Badda badda", "Da Joint", "Bellyas", and "Volume" as well as hit singles like "Haters" and "Judgement Day".
Drop It (feat. Ward 21)
Reggae Roast Soundsystem
Drop It (feat. Ward 21)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm12y.jpglink
Drop It (feat. Ward 21)
Performer
Last played on
Dem A Evil (feat. Ward 21)
Kalash
Kalash
Dem A Evil (feat. Ward 21)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm12y.jpglink
Dem A Evil (feat. Ward 21)
Performer
Last played on
Cosa Nostra Riddim (feat. Gage)
Ward 21
Ward 21
Cosa Nostra Riddim (feat. Gage)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm12y.jpglink
Cosa Nostra Riddim (feat. Gage)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Mashup the Dance (feat. The Partysquad & Ward 21)
Major Lazer
Major Lazer
Mashup the Dance (feat. The Partysquad & Ward 21)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnr2.jpglink
Mashup the Dance (feat. The Partysquad & Ward 21)
Last played on
We Nah Fear Dem (feat. Ward 21)
Vincz Lee & Riga
We Nah Fear Dem (feat. Ward 21)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm12y.jpglink
We Nah Fear Dem (feat. Ward 21)
Performer
Last played on
Shadow
Ward 21
Shadow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm12y.jpglink
Shadow
Last played on
Bubble Like Soup
Timber-Lee Heaven
Bubble Like Soup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm12y.jpglink
Bubble Like Soup
Last played on
Gyalis (feat. Mr. Lexx & Ward 21)
Rumble
Rumble
Gyalis (feat. Mr. Lexx & Ward 21)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm12y.jpglink
Gyalis (feat. Mr. Lexx & Ward 21)
Last played on
Doberman (feat. Ward 21)
Dub Phizix
Dub Phizix
Doberman (feat. Ward 21)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj34p.jpglink
Doberman (feat. Ward 21)
Last played on
Champion (feat. Ward 21)
Rukus
Rukus
Champion (feat. Ward 21)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm12y.jpglink
Champion (feat. Ward 21)
Last played on
Bada Bada
Ward 21
Bada Bada
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm12y.jpglink
Bada Bada
Last played on
OG Kush
Ward 21
OG Kush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm12y.jpglink
OG Kush
Last played on
Mad Ting (Dubplate) (feat. Galak Spiritual)
Ward 21
Ward 21
Mad Ting (Dubplate) (feat. Galak Spiritual)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm12y.jpglink
Mad Ting (Dubplate) (feat. Galak Spiritual)
Featured Artist
Last played on
It's Yours vs. Petrol Dubplate (Acapella)
Jon Cutler
Jon Cutler
It's Yours vs. Petrol Dubplate (Acapella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm12y.jpglink
It's Yours vs. Petrol Dubplate (Acapella)
Last played on
OG Kush
Ward 21
OG Kush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm12y.jpglink
OG Kush
Last played on
Herbs Man
Ward 21
Herbs Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm12y.jpglink
Herbs Man
Last played on
