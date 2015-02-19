Christy Doran (born 1949) is a jazz guitarist born in Dublin, Ireland, and raised in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Doran founded OM with Fredy Studer, Urs Leimgruber and Bobby Burri in the 1970s; this ensemble recorded for ECM Records. He and Studer worked together on a Jimi Hendrix tribute album in the 1990s.

Doran has worked with free jazz and avant-garde musicians, such as Ray Anderson, Han Bennink, Robert Dick, Marty Ehrlich, Albert Mangelsdorff, Patrice Héral [de], Marilyn Mazur, Louis Sclavis, Herb Robertson, John Wolf Brennan, Jamaaladeen Tacuma, and Carla Bley.

Doran founded New Bag in 1997, and toured the world from 1998 to 2000 with the ensemble. Doran has taught at the Musikhochschule at Lucerne.