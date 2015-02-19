Christy DoranBorn 21 June 1949
Christy Doran
1949-06-21
Christy Doran Biography (Wikipedia)
Christy Doran (born 1949) is a jazz guitarist born in Dublin, Ireland, and raised in Lucerne, Switzerland.
Doran founded OM with Fredy Studer, Urs Leimgruber and Bobby Burri in the 1970s; this ensemble recorded for ECM Records. He and Studer worked together on a Jimi Hendrix tribute album in the 1990s.
Doran has worked with free jazz and avant-garde musicians, such as Ray Anderson, Han Bennink, Robert Dick, Marty Ehrlich, Albert Mangelsdorff, Patrice Héral [de], Marilyn Mazur, Louis Sclavis, Herb Robertson, John Wolf Brennan, Jamaaladeen Tacuma, and Carla Bley.
Doran founded New Bag in 1997, and toured the world from 1998 to 2000 with the ensemble. Doran has taught at the Musikhochschule at Lucerne.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
